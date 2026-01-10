As the founding editor of Historic City News, I had the honor of interacting with Kerry McCarthy on any number of non-profit causes and in support of many local political candidates. I’ve known Kerry for more than the 25 years that we have published, and in no small way it is fair to say that she was an influencer in my decision to pursue political campaign consulting as well as digital publishing.

McCarthy passed away on December 31, 2025, at the age of 73-years old. Born on October 27, 1952, Kerry grew up in St Augustine and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Cathedral Parish School as well as St Joseph Academy. She shared time with her family in both Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts during her youth.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Marylou (nee Connolly) McCarthy, her sister, Cheryl (Davis Knapp), and brother, Kevin. She held special bonds with two cousins — her namesake Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy, both of whom preceded her in death.

I am not sure if Kerry wrote her own obituary, I have already written mine. In its publication by Craig Funeral Home, the author observes that, “Kerry left this world much as she entered it: happy, smiling, and ready to make her opinion known. Those that had any conversation with her will remember her famous “Oh, dahlin” just before she set the record straight. Her anger was quick to raise, but short lived. Her admiration was lifelong and constant. She was critical but strives to take rough edges and make them smooth.”

Kerry was a noted author as well as a consultant on many books and articles, some published by Historic City News. During election season every two years, she was always somewhere in front of the media. She hosted her own morning radio show on WFOY in St Augustine, and appeared on local cable access, public radio and public television stations where she was always promoting her next project.

Kerry was unconventional in her business model and management style. According to data published in campaign finance reports, she did not work cheaply. However, any of her clients who purchased advertising from us said they got their money’s worth. Hiring Kerry to consult on your campaign was commonly described as hiring a hurricane. To gain insight on her client’s preparedness, it was commonplace to hear her ask, “What are you going to do after you win?” She insisted on doing business on a personal level – face-to-face whenever possible. She vigorously traversed the campaign trail launching and assisting many local, state and national candidates on their quest for public office.

She always acknowledged the history of our communities, the men and women who worked day in and out, and our future generations. When she ran for the House of Representatives one of her top priorities was education and how we prepare our children for it.

A memorial service will be held this coming Monday, January 12th at 6:00 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home in St Augustine. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to United Way of St Johns and Putnam Counties, Post Office Box 1007, St Augustine, Florida 32085-1007.

