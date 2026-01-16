Historic City News was informed that on last Friday, January 9th, St. Johns County Fire Rescue dedicated a permanent “Fallen Firefighter Memorial” honoring firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty and recognizing the courage, sacrifice, and commitment that define the profession. The ceremony also included the dedication of the department’s 9/11 Memorial, symbolized by a tree planted at the site to commemorate the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and the sacrifices of first responders.

The memorial project began as an idea and moved forward through months of planning and design before construction officially broke ground on May 15, 2024. County officials recognized Fire Rescue Engineer Chris Naff for carrying the project from its earliest concept through completion, ensuring the memorial became a permanent and meaningful tribute.

“This memorial ensures that their names, their service, and their sacrifice endure beyond our lifetimes. It gives future generations a place to learn what it truly means to serve selflessly,” said Sean McGee, St. Johns County Fire Rescue Chief. “For some, that call became their last. Their sacrifice is not measured only in the moments of service we remember, but in the crew they stood besides, the community they served with honor, and in the families they loved.”

The memorial was created to provide the department and the community with a lasting place for remembrance, reflection, and healing. It is located at St. Johns County Fire Rescue Headquarters, 3657 Gaines Road, St. Augustine. The Fallen Firefighter Memorial and 9/11 Memorial will remain permanent tributes, ensuring that these heroes will always be remembered. The names of the fallen firefighters inscribed on the memorial include:

FRANK SCHILSKY (12/18/1987)

DEAN CHERRY (8/22/2002)

RYAN REED (8/25/2007)

KENNY KRULISH (1/22/2013)

GARRETT OPPER (4/27/2022)

MATT MARTIN (8/21/2022)

BRANDON ESTES (10/2/2022)

Chief McGee also addressed the families of fallen firefighters, acknowledging their loved ones’ lasting impact on the department in a video produced by The Office of Public Affairs to honor this important day.

“Your loved ones are forever part of this department’s story,” Chief McGee emphasized, saying that firefighting is a profession defined by courage and responsibility, noting that every call carries uncertainty and risk. “Their sacrifice guides us. Their memory strengthens us. And their names will always be spoken with honor.”

Board of County Commissioners Chair Clay Murphy said the memorial serves a meaningful purpose for both the department and the community. Murphy emphasized the responsibility firefighters accept when responding to emergencies and the lasting legacy of those honored at the memorial.

“This memorial exists for a clear and necessary reason,” Murphy said. “It gives this department and this community a permanent place to recognize firefighters who lost their lives while serving others. Their work mattered. Their sacrifice mattered. When a call comes in, they go — often into uncertainty, danger, and risk — because someone else needs help. For the individuals honored here, that responsibility ultimately came at the highest cost.”

Commissioners Christian Whitehurst, Sarah Arnold, and Ann Taylor joined Chairman Murphy at the ceremony to pay respects to the fallen firefighters and their families. County and Fire Rescue leaders said the memorial will serve as a source of strength for Fire Rescue personnel and the community, reinforcing the values of service, integrity, and responsibility.

“To the families of our fallen firefighters: St. Johns County does not take your loss lightly,” Chairman Murphy said. “This memorial ensures they will always have a place here — one that reflects the respect owed to them and the gratitude this County carries.”

