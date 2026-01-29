Public Information Officer Dee Brown reported to Historic City News tonight that the Office of State Attorney RJ Larizza is investigating “financial discrepancies” and conducting a review of official records of St Augustine Police Benevolent Organization, Incorporated over the past 5-years. The private group was organized on August 19, 2002. It is funded through voluntary donations from St Augustine Police officers.

St Augustine Police Benevolent Organization, Incorporated is a Florida non-profit organization (30-0116387) providing financial assistance to police officers and their families in times of need. According to tax records reviewed by Historic City News today, the Internal Revenue Service classifies them as a 501(c)4 organization.

“The City of St Augustine and the St Augustine Police Department have no authority over, nor involvement in, the administration or financial management of the PBO,” Brown stated. “City officials and St Augustine Police Department leadership are cooperating fully with any requests related to the investigation.”

Volunteers serve independently of the City of St Augustine and the St Augustine Police Department. The PBO is not a city-controlled entity, Brown says, nor is it operated with public funds. Brown made the preliminary statement regarding an investigation into St Augustine Police Benevolent Organization funds, with a disclaimer that, out of respect for “due process” and “the integrity of the investigation”, no further details will be released at this time.

During the scope of the investigation, retired Assistant Chief Anthony Cuthbert volunteered as treasurer for the Police Benevolent Organization. Cuthbert began serving the organization as its treasurer in 2003. Brown reported that financial discrepancies were discovered during a review of PBO accounts conducted shortly after Cuthbert retired from the police department in November of last year.

According to the Annual Report filed by Cuthbert for 2025, Cecilia Aiple was President, Jeannette Baker was Vice President and Cuthbert was Treasurer. The 2026 report filed by Kevin Carroll on January 14, 2026, reflects Carroll as the current President, Brittany Garmon as Vice President, and Ryan Rado as Treasurer.

The investigation remains ongoing and no criminal charges have been brought or arrests made yet. Historic City News will update this article as more information is discovered.

