The next Chief of Police for the City of St Augustine, upon the retirement of Police Chief Jennifer Michaux, on January 13, 2026, will be an internal hire, according to an announcement received by Historic City News yesterday. The Chief is not an elected position, nor is he appointed by elected members of the City Commission. Rather the selection of the highest-ranking member of the municipal police department is made by the City Manager, David Birchim.

St Augustine City Manager David Birchim has chosen to promote Sergeant Jonathan F. Marston to serve as the next Chief of Police for the St Augustine Police Department. Sgt. Marston began his law enforcement career at the City on October 14, 2008. He brings extensive operational and leadership experience to his role and is paid $112,570.42 annually plus benefits. His new salary has not been disclosed, however, retiring Police Chief Jennifer Michaux was paid $147,034.53 annually plus benefits.

“Throughout the interview process, Sergeant Marston demonstrated his commitment to professional excellence and the importance of accountability,” City Manager David Birchim said. “We are confident that he will be effective in this leadership position and will continue to develop a well-trained, community-focused police department.”

Throughout his career, 46-year-old Marston has served in roles including patrol sergeant, investigator, and training officer, as well as leader of the department’s Special Response Team. Serving as an instructor in defensive tactics, firearms, and emergency vehicle operations, Sgt. Marston has been actively involved in officer’s development and training for the department. He has also worked as a Field Training Officer, mentoring and guiding new officers during the initial stages of their careers.

“Jon exemplifies the leadership, vision, and commitment to community safety that the department, City, and residents expect,” said Police Chief Jennifer Michaux Wednesday. “I am confident he will lead the department with integrity and accountability.”

Marston holds a bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security from Vincennes University and is a graduate of the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 47. He has completed advanced leadership training in government supervision and command decision-making and is currently working toward obtaining his FBI LEEDA Trilogy Award. The Trilogy Series—comprising the Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI), Command Leadership Institute (CLI) , and Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) is designed to provide a comprehensive leadership education.

