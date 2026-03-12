

As a precaution, residents in the affected area should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The St. Johns County Utility Department has informed Historic City News. They issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 1,500 customers in the North Beach Service Area. This followed the completion of an emergency repair to the water system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Bottled water also will be used as a substitute.

The precautionary boil water notice will stay active. It will last until laboratory testing confirms that the water meets all drinking water safety standards.

This process typically takes at least two days. Once testing is finished and the water is confirmed safe, a retraction notice will be issued.

Customers in the affected area were notified through the Alert St. Johns Emergency Notification System. Extra calls will be issued when the notice is lifted. Residents can call the boil water notice hotline at (904) 209-2731 for updates or visit www.sjcutility.us for extra information.

