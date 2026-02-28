I received an unexpected telephone call yesterday morning in response to last week’s obituary announcing the passing of a familiar local activist. The call was from Edward A Slavin, the subject of the announcement.

After a few minutes sorting through my surprise on the awkward call, I was glad to have an opportunity to straighten out the error of the obviously premature announcement. Ed was gracious and understanding how such a thing can happen.

The information came to us from a confidential consultant who we have used in past years without incident. However, when we received the email informing us of the death, I was unable to verify the information through independent third parties, although I certainly tried.

I called the patient locator for UF Flagler Hospital as well as both St. Johns and Craig funeral homes but came up dry. Since time was of the essence, or so I thought, and the source had been reliable in the past, I went ahead and released the notice. That was my mistake and I apologized to Ed while he was on the phone, and I am apologizing to our readers, now.

Specifically, I apologize to former St Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver and former St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar for their kind expressions on Slavin’s passing and former mayor of the City of Saint Augustine Beach, Gary Snodgrass, for his thought-provoking letter to the editor. I appreciated each of your remarks at an unfortunate time.

Normally that would be the end of it except for the fact that our consultant in this matter was Merrill Paul Roland, who is Slavin’s political opponent in an upcoming race for a seat on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District.

After speaking with Ed, I feel like Historic City News has done the right thing. Ed understands that we were duped. There remains the question of whether we were used by Roland to gain some political advantage over Slavin during the past week. In an abundance of caution, I am asking the state election commission to investigate the situation and inform me of their findings.

✅ Check. ✅ Re-check. ✅ Then, print.

I promise everyone that we will do a better job next time. I have learned a lesson about trusting outside consultants, even ones you think you know.

