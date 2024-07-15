Ann-Marie Evans endorsed for St Johns County Commission District 1

After careful consideration of the candidate’s qualifications for the office, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has endorsed Ann-Marie Evans for St Johns County Commission District 1. The northwest quadrant of St Johns County that comprises District 1 is unquestionably the most overdeveloped and demanding on county resources which we find thinly spread despite rising taxes.

Historic City News has often editorialized that we don’t have a taxing problem in St Johns County, we have a spending problem. Its not a simple problem, nor is there a simple solution. That said, there are solutions — even though some are difficult for government employees, managers, developers as well as other special interests to stomach.

Since the 2008 arrest, subsequent conviction, and imprisonment of one-time St. Johns County Commission Chairman Thomas G. Manuel, residents and voters have realized that the scale of profit to be made from unbridled land development was enough to push our elected officials to commit dishonest acts. Manuel, the District 1 commissioner at the time, was convicted on bribery charges for taking $60,000 in cash from a well-known local residential land developer ostensibly so he could avoid delays obtaining approvals for his projects.

Today the impact of development on “quality of life” is the central theme of every local political campaign. The 16-years since the Manuel fiasco have seen a good deal of turnover on the commission board in District 1. We notice that one thing has not evaporated from the winner’s circle. Land developers, their companies, and partnerships, have remained the largest contributors to the political campaigns of their favored representatives.

Other things that haven’t changed? Development’s demands on county resources. Commissioner campaign promises haven’t changed, and the hardships from overdevelopment such as constant road, commercial and residential construction, have not abated. Until we change the quality and commitment of our leaders, freed from the conflict of political debt, we are going to repeat the same cycle of events and achieve the same outcomes.

There are three names on the ballot August 20th. Republican incumbent candidate Christian Whitehurst wants four more years on the taxpayer gravy train. Commissioners earn $95,516.63 each year plus benefits. Weston Ferguson bought her way onto the ballot as a Republican, presumably to split the Whitehurst negative vote. Finally, we find Ann-Marie Evans. As expected, Whitehurst has raised $200,000 and has retained about $50,000 of that to further his campaign. This is largely “developer” money. Ferguson has raised nothing other than loaning herself the $5,800 needed to qualify as a Republican and appear on the ballot.

A write-in candidate, whose name will not appear on the ballot, is prohibiting about half of St Johns County voters from having a voice in this closed Primary Election. The “spoiler”, Taylor Ohntrup” a political unknown with no chance of being elected who paid nothing to register and who has raised no campaign donations, has disenfranchised Democrats, independents, those registered with other minor parties and those voters without party affiliation. DEMOCRATS who want a voice in the selection of this important County Commission seat, must act before noon on Monday, July 22, 2024, to change their party affiliation to REPUBLICAN. If you fail to act within the next seven (7) days, you will have forfeited your constitutional right to vote for our next District 1 commissioner.

Evans character and background are satisfactory and verifiable. She is a mother, wife, former small business owner, taxpayer, and Christian. She graduated from Western Washington University in 1997. She worked as an attorney in Washington state beginning in 2012. She worked in municipal government for about ten years. During that time, she was a victim advocate then a paralegal and public records officer. She reports having a “behind the scenes” look at governmental waste and promises to work diligently to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars. We really like the sound of that. We should give her the chance to succeed.

Visit the Ann-Marie Evans campaign website for some of the candidates life achievements.